Need help with the electronic Performance Management (ePM) System?

HR Talent Management is offering ePM clinics.  This is an excellent opportunity for supervisors or proxies to access the ePM system and receive hands on assistance as they complete self-assessments, position descriptions or evaluations. 

Laptop computers and Human Resources staff members will be available during clinic hours to assist with questions and / or problems users may be experiencing.   The clinics will be hosted on a come-and-go basis. 

The ePM clinics are not formal training classes for new users.  If you are seeking a formal initial training class, please log in to Sum Total to view and sign-up for an available class. 

The clinics will be held at the Doak Conference Center, Room 155 on the following dates:

 

March 8, 2017                   10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March 16, 2017                 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

April 5, 2017                      10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.  
3/1/2017
3/1/2017

Sandra Garza
Sandra Garza

Email:
sandra.garza@ttu.edu

Human Resources
Human Resources


