HR Talent Management is offering ePM clinics. This is an excellent opportunity for supervisors or proxies to access the ePM system and receive hands on assistance as they complete self-assessments, position descriptions or evaluations.

Laptop computers and Human Resources staff members will be available during clinic hours to assist with questions and / or problems users may be experiencing. The clinics will be hosted on a come-and-go basis.

The ePM clinics are not formal training classes for new users. If you are seeking a formal initial training class, please log in to Sum Total to view and sign-up for an available class.

The clinics will be held at the Doak Conference Center, Room 155 on the following dates:

March 8, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March 16, 2017 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

April 5, 2017 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.