TTU IT welcomes Adobe to our campus, and invites you—attend as many as you like on Thursday, March 2.
Topics for each session:
- Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go
- “Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video
- Mobile Desktop—Stay Organized on the Go
- Online Publishing—Showcase Yourself for Interviews
Adobe will provide Insomnia Cookies—come by, have a cookie, and learn tools for marketing yourself.
Morning Session Details:
Date: Thursday, March 2
Time: 9:30am – 10:50am
Location: Education, Room 001
Afternoon Session 1 Details:
Date: Thursday, March 2
Time: 12:30pm – 1:50pm
Location: SUB, Senate Room, 1st Floor
Afternoon Session 2 Details:
Date: Thursday, March 2
Time: 2:00pm – 3:20pm
Location: SUB, Senate Room, 1st Floor
For additional information or questions, please contact ITevents@ttu.edu.