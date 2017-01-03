Student Adobe Day—Tomorrow, March 2—Using Digital Tools to Market Yourself

TTU IT welcomes Adobe to our campus, and invites you—attend as many as you like on Thursday, March 2. Topics for each session: Behance Online Portfolio — Create Your Story as You Go

“Spark” It Up — Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video

Mobile Desktop — Stay Organized on the Go

Online Publishing — Showcase Yourself for Interviews Adobe will provide Insomnia Cookies—come by, have a cookie, and learn tools for marketing yourself. Morning Session Details: Date: Thursday, March 2 Time: 9:30am – 10:50am Location: Education, Room 001 Afternoon Session 1 Details: Date: Thursday, March 2 Time: 12:30pm – 1:50pm Location: SUB, Senate Room, 1st Floor Afternoon Session 2 Details: Date: Thursday, March 2 Time: 2:00pm – 3:20pm Location: SUB, Senate Room, 1st Floor For additional information or questions, please contact ITevents@ttu.edu. Posted:

