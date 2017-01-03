TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Adobe Day—Tomorrow, March 2—Using Digital Tools to Market Yourself

TTU IT welcomes Adobe to our campus, and invites you—attend as many as you like on Thursday, March 2.

 

Topics for each session:

 

  • Behance Online PortfolioCreate Your Story as You Go
  • “Spark” It UpSocial Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video
  • Mobile DesktopStay Organized on the Go
  • Online PublishingShowcase Yourself for Interviews

 

Adobe will provide Insomnia Cookiescome by, have a cookie, and learn tools for marketing yourself.

 

Morning Session Details:

Date: Thursday, March 2

Time: 9:30am – 10:50am

Location: Education, Room 001

 

Afternoon Session 1 Details:

Date: Thursday, March 2

Time: 12:30pm – 1:50pm

Location: SUB, Senate Room, 1st Floor

 

Afternoon Session 2 Details:

Date: Thursday, March 2

Time: 2:00pm – 3:20pm

Location: SUB, Senate Room, 1st Floor

 

For additional information or questions, please contact ITevents@ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/1/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


