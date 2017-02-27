|
Do you utilize service learning in your courses or are you interested in developing a new service learning course? Consider officially designating your service learning course with the S Designation. Applications for the fall 2017 semester are due Friday, March 10th. For more information email servicelearning@ttu.edu or visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/S_Designation.php.
|Posted:
2/27/2017
Originator:
Erika Brooks-Hurst
Email:
erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu
Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr
