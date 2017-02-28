Our purpose foremost is to promote the Hispanic culture among the student body at Texas Tech, the Lubbock community, and surrounding areas. Furthermore, to recruit, mentor, provide leadership support and opportunities of socialization, and to promote community service among prospective and current students.





Benefits of becoming an HSS member:

Receive a 2016-2017 HSS t-shirt

Free admission to all HSS Salsa Nights

Various social events (camping trips, bowling, banquets, etc.)

Community service projects

Networking opportunities

Increased involvement in the university

Lifelong friendships

Member scholarships Join us in Room 226 of Human Sciences at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 28th! Join us in





If unable to attend, feel free to contact us:

website: http://www.ttuhss.net/ or find us on Facebook





Andrea Delgado

andrea.delgado@ttu.edu

Public Relations Officer

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.