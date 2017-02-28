Our purpose foremost is to promote the Hispanic culture among the student body at Texas Tech, the Lubbock community, and surrounding areas. Furthermore, to recruit, mentor, provide leadership support and opportunities of socialization, and to promote community service among prospective and current students.
Benefits of becoming an HSS member:
- Receive a 2016-2017 HSS t-shirt
- Free admission to all HSS Salsa Nights
- Various social events (camping trips, bowling, banquets, etc.)
- Community service projects
- Networking opportunities
- Increased involvement in the university
- Lifelong friendships
- Member scholarships
Join us in Room 226 of Human Sciences at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 28th!
If unable to attend, feel free to contact us:
website: http://www.ttuhss.net/ or find us on Facebook
Andrea Delgado
andrea.delgado@ttu.edu
Public Relations Officer
