Sigma Delta Pi will host a Spanish conversation table this Wednesday February 22 and every Wednesday for the remainder of the semester from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm in the cafeteria in the Student Union Building. The Spanish discussion table is a great opportunity for students to speak Spanish while they are having lunch. All levels of Spanish are welcome!



For more information, contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

2/22/2017



Gayle Jeffers



gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/22/2017



The Cafeteria in the Student Union Building



Student Organization

