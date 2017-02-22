Sigma Delta Pi will host a Spanish conversation table this Wednesday February 22 and every Wednesday for the remainder of the semester from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm in the cafeteria in the Student Union Building. The Spanish discussion table is a great opportunity for students to speak Spanish while they are having lunch. All levels of Spanish are welcome!
For more information, contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.