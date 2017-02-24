Grab your friends and your neon spandex for an '80s themed dance party! The bigger the hair, the more the fun. The Tech Ballroom Dance Team will teach basic Cha Cha dance moves from 8-9pm, which you can use from 9-11pm as you rock out to music from Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Prince. Come dressed up in your best '80s outfit!

FREE! Bring all your friends. We recommend wearing smooth-soled shoes.

Held at the TTU Rec Center in room 114. A Rec Center membership or $10 day pass is required to enter the building.

m if you have any questions.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/techballroom for a full calendar of events.







