Student Union & Activities presents

Thursday Night Movie

March 2, 2017

SING

10 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists' find that their lives will never be the same. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Seth MacFarlane.

Bring your friends and enjoy a free drink & popcorn from Hospitality Services. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - @ttusub