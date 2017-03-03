TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Help Law School Mock Trial Team as Juror!
The National Voir Dire Team at TTU Law School needs volunteers to serve as potential "jurors" for our national team practice. 1-1.5 hour time commitment on Friday, March 3rd at 2pm. Basically, you would come in at 1:30pm fill out a juror questionnaire and sit in the jury box as we ask questions just like jury duty is conducted. This would help us out tremendously as we really need non-law students to tell us what they think of our questions, mannerisms, etc... If you are interested in Law school everyone on the team is a 3L and we would love to give you a tour of the school and some insight into law school admissions! Please email randy.lopez@ttu.edu if you plan on coming. Thanks again. 
Posted:
2/24/2017

Originator:
Randy Lopez

Email:
randy.lopez@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Law

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/3/2017

Location:
TTU Law School Hunt Courtroom

