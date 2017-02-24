TTU HomeTechAnnounce

You're Invited! IBSF Friday Night Event on this Friday!

We will be watching a very interesting and hi tech science video from the Moody Classic Science Series, come join us and explore your brain! Let’s check out some fun science experiments!

Student will all enjoy some fun activities, discussions, and free dinner.

 NO R.S.V.P required!


To learn more about IBSF, visit IBSF's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/398580506868260/?ref=bookmarks

Livermore Center direction please visit: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Livermore+Center/@33.5876812,-101.8783074,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x86fe12b1b4f79ee9:0x12c02d6c0923d3c3!8m2!3d33.5876768!4d-101.8761134 

IBSF can’t wait to see you all! 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
2/22/2017

Wei Ping Lee

wei-ping.lee@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/24/2017

Livermore Center Room 104

