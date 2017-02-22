A senior analyst for CNN and staff writer for The New Yorker, Jeffrey Toobin will be the keynote speaker at the 13th Annual Texas Tech University School of Law Scholarship Gala. Toobin is also the bestselling author of The Oath, The Nine, Too Close to Call, A Vast Conspiracy, The Run of His Life, and American Heiress.



As an expert on the intersection of politics, media and the law, Toobin will provide a unique look into the inner workings of The Supreme Court and its influence. The Tech Law 2016 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Service Awardees will also be honored.



Those interested in attending the event may purchase tickets online: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/law/alumni/13th-gala.php. For more information, please contact Ashley Langdon, Director of Alumni Relations, at ashley.langdon@ttu.edu or 806-834-7533.