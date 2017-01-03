Skillsoft engineers notified TTU that they will conduct planned maintenance to our Skillsoft online training website (cbt.ttu.edu) on Saturday, March 4th from 5am to 5pm. During this time, Skillsoft content will not be available, unless you have saved the content to your device. To save content to your device, select the “download” link within each course. For detailed information on downloading course content, please visit http://askit.ttu.edu, and search for “CBT Course Download.” If you would like additional information about Skillsoft/CBT, please contact iteducation@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/1/2017



