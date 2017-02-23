The J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts' School of Theatre and Dance is hosting a post-show discussion following the Opening Night performance of Bruce Norris’ Clybourne Park.



Clybourne Park is a transgenerational examination of a fictional northwest Chicago neighborhood in 1959 and again, 50 years later in 2009. Inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking 1959 Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun, a play that depicts the Youngers, a black family, relocating to an all-white neighborhood and their struggle with race and racism as they pursue the American Dream. Norris’ Clybourne Park depicts the converse, the Youngers’ future home and its current occupants. The play reflects on the issues encountered as this American neighborhood evolves through political, social and familial transitions.



The post-show discussion brings together directors from both Lubbock Community Theatre's production of A Raisin in the Sun and TTU’s production of Clybourne Park. This discussion also includes diverse voices around campus and community to discuss issues raised by both works. The discussion features panelists from Lubbock Disproportionality and Disparity Advisory and the Fair Chance Committee. A member of Texas Tech’s department of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement will moderate the discussion.



The post-show discussion will follow the Opening Night performance on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and the discussion will follow shortly after the conclusion of the show. Approximate start time is 9:15 p.m. and will run for about 45 minutes. The post-show discussion is free to attend.



TWO SHOWS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE!



Lubbock Community Theatre and the TTU School of Theatre & Dance collaborate to offer a unique opportunity to see these plays together as they form a perspective one on the other.



Two shows for the price of one: purchase a ticket to see LCT’s A Raisin in the Sun and get free admission to see Clybourne Park at the Maedgen Theatre.



A Raisin in the Sun at Lubbock Community Theatre performs February 17-19, 24-26, and March 3-5.

Clybourne Park at TTU Maedgen Theatre performs March 2-5.



Reserve seats for A Raisin in the Sun by calling (806) 749-2416 or online at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org

—Keep your receipt—

Make reservations to see Clybourne Park (806) 742-3603

—Bring your ticket stub from Raisin with you—

And take advantage of this theatrical opportunity