Journey to Skyviews for Dinner Series February 28 & March 1

Jurassic Park Menu and online reservations available online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/ You can also email Donna Fickes for reservations at donna.j.fickes@ttu.edu Posted:

2/23/2017



Originator:

Donna Fickes



Email:

donna.j.fickes@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/28/2017



Location:

Skyviews of Texas Tech, 6th floor Bank of America at 19th & University



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

