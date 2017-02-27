Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the dining locations or with Top Tier Catering! Apply now!



Our Training Office is also looking for a department videographer.

Job Duties include:

• Build and maintain video library

• Create creative videos for training and marketing purposes

• Collaboration with different departments for promotional events

• Production of “Smart Choices Wellness Program”

Requirements

• Must have working knowledge of DSLR camcorders for video and photography

• Working knowledge of audio recording techniques

• Working knowledge of lighting techniques

• Basic video editing skills with Adobe or Final Cut Pro X

• Basic script writing knowledge

• Basic Microsoft office skills

• Basic motion graphic knowledge

Under-classmen preferred or at least two years left in college. Willing to train for most requirements but must have a working knowledge of cameras.





Advantages to working for Hospitality Services:

• Flexible schedule – we can work around your class schedule (you can work anytime between 6AM-2AM, 7 days a week)

• Holidays off (e.g. Winter Break, Spring Break)

• Competitive pay rates and fast advancement opportunities

• Training Pay raises

• No Social Security Tax withheld

• Discounted meals



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at hospitality.ttu.edu and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR

2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.

If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360