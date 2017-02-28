Nominations and/or Applications are now being accepted for the following:





The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Awards recognizes non-tenured and tenured Faculty members:

*Each recipient will receive a $2,500 research award in August 2017





The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes a Staff member:

*The recipient will receive a $1,500 professional development award in August 2017





The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Awards recognizes Students:

*Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship in August 2017





Applications and nominations are due by March 10, 2017



