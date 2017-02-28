Nominations and/or Applications are now being accepted for the following:
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Faculty Awards recognizes non-tenured and tenured Faculty members:
*Each recipient will receive a $2,500 research award in August 2017
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes a Staff member:
*The recipient will receive a $1,500 professional development award in August 2017
The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Awards recognizes Students:
*Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship in August 2017
Applications and nominations are due by March 10, 2017