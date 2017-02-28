33rd Annual All-University Conference. The Conference is open to the public, scheduled for Friday, April 21, from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. in the Student Union Building, (Upper Level). You can volunteer for one hour or more as your schedule permits.

Volunteer Positions

Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of activities such as; registration monitor, technical monitor, session time monitor, greeters/guides, ushers/ticket takers, etc. This opportunity is highly beneficial to those students in need of building their resume.



We will work with you , even if you can only provide us an hour of your day. You do not have to commit to the whole time frame and there is not a limit to the amount of time you spend with us.

To confirm your interest and availability, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator at Women's Studies, womens.studies@ttu.edu ASAP.



