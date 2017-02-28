As part of Feed Your Body & Soul Week, the Women's Studies Program is offering a film screening of "The Illusionist: A Film About the Globalization of Beauty", located in Holden Hall room 006 on the TTU campus, Feb 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.

A documentary about the marketing of unattainable beauty around the world.

Sex sells. What sells even more? Insecurity. Multi-billion dollar industries saturate our lives with images of unattainable beauty, exporting body hatred from New York to Beirut to Tokyo. Their target? Women, and increasingly men and children. The Illusionists turns the mirror on media, exposing the absurd, sometimes humorous, and shocking images that seek to enslave us.

The Illusionists examines how global advertising firms, mass media conglomerates, and the beauty, fashion, and cosmetic surgery industries are changing the way people around the world define beauty and see themselves. Taking us from the halls of Harvard to the galleries of the Louvre Museum, from a cosmetic surgeon's office in Beirut to the heart of Tokyo's Electric Town, the film explores how these industries saturate our lives with narrow, Westernized, consumer-driven images of beauty that show little to no respect for biological realities or cultural differences.

This event is free and open to the public.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's Studies Program, T (806) 742-4335, www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies