On display at the International Cultural Center through March 31, 2017





Reception - March 8, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

International Cultural Center

Reception will include a presentation by Dr. Sankar Chatterjee about the history of Kumbh Mela. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.





Award-winning National Geographic Creative Photographer Greg Davis captures the eternal mystery of faith in a series of twenty-four deeply riveting images of the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage. The exhibit is now on display at the International Cultural Center through March 31.





At the largest gathering of humanity on earth, 100 million pilgrims congregate at the confluence of three sacred rivers in India to touch the divine and wash away their sins. During this mass pilgrimage of faith, Hindus believe if they bathe in the holy waters it will break the cycle of reincarnation and they will gain access to heaven.





For more information, please contact Jan Stogner at (806) 742-3667.



