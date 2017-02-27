Call for Nominations

GLOBAL VISION AWARDS, Office of International Affairs

(Award Ceremony at ICC on April 28, 4:00-5:30 pm)



Global Vision Lifetime Achievement Award

In recognition of an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to the internationalization of TTU through his or her many years of leadership in promoting international scholarship and teaching.

Nomination should consist of the following:

• A full curriculum vitae of the nominee and

• Two letters of nomination no longer than two pages each.

• Nomination Deadline: March 1, 2017; send to Tanya Gillit, ICC, MS 5004

tanya.gillit@ttu.edu



The Donald R. Haragan Study Abroad Award

For development and implementation of study abroad programs that support TTU's commitment to providing high quality international education opportunities. Awarded to faculty or staff.

Nomination should consist of the following:

• Two letters of nomination no longer than two pages each.

• Nomination Deadline: March 1, 2017; send to Tanya Gillit, ICC, MS 5004

tanya.gillit@ttu.edu



Campus Internationalization Award

This award recognizes a College, a Department, or an Office within the Texas Tech University System that has made significant contributions toward internationalization. Winner of this award will give a short presentation about internationalization efforts within his or her College, Department, or Office.

Nomination should consist of the following:

• Two letters of nomination no longer than two pages each.

• A detailed list of internationalization efforts

• Nomination Deadline: March 1, 2017; send to Tanya Gillit, ICC, MS 5004

tanya.gillit@ttu.edu



Global Engagement Community Award

This award recognizes an individual or a group who has made significant contributions to international understanding and engagement in the greater Lubbock community. The award will be made to a person or group who has demonstrated a commitment to promote and enrich international educational exchanges and cultural exchanges. Ideal nominees are motivated by a responsibility to engage with the rest of the world in a meaningful, mutually beneficial dialogue.

Nomination should consist of the following:

• A letter of nomination no longer than two pages.

• A detailed list of accomplishments in global engagement and outreach

• Nomination Deadline: March 1, 2017; send to Tanya Gillit, ICC, MS 5004

tanya.gillit@ttu.edu



Faculty International Scholarship Award

This award recognizes a tenure-track faculty member for excellence and sustained international scholarship.

Nomination should come from academic units, chairs or deans, and consist of the following:

One letter of nomination no longer than two pages, plus CV

Nomination Deadline: March 1, 2017; send to Tanya Gillit, ICC, MS 5004

tanya.gillit@ttu.edu



Student International Research Award

This award recognizes international scholarship by a graduate student at Texas Tech University. Awards will be based on the Graduate School-organized poster competition that will take place at the TTU Museum on 25 March, 9:00-2:00. No nominations for this award, and the winner will be determined on the date of the competition.





