Currently enrolled students from select South and West Texas counties should apply for the STARS Scholarship by March 31, 2017. The STARS Scholarship fund awards scholarships to qualified students of South and West Texas annually. STARS provides scholarships through a general application process, in which recipients are selected on a competitive basis of academic achievement, personal strengths, leadership and financial need.

Students from these Texas counties qualify: Aransas, Bee, Brewster, Brooks, Cameron, Culberson, Duval, El Paso, Goliad, Hidalgo, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Terrell, Webb, Willacy, Zapata



