Trip Specifics

Cost: $120

Location:

Gila Wilderness & Hot Springs

Activity:

Backpacking

Learning Goals:

Aspects of Leave No Trace environmental ethics.

Prior Experience:

No experience required.

Physical/Mental Challenge:

Moderate.

Come to the OPC shop located just outside the rec to register. There's only 3 spots left!

Included in registration fee: food Saturday Morning to Monday Morning, transportation, and gear.