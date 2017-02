Hey everyone! Come fly some kites with Pakistan Student Association.

First 50 participants will get free kites!

We will have music and food!

You do not want to miss this!



https://www.facebook.com/events/236932890100346/



2/24/2017



Hassan Anjum Butt



hassan-anjum.butt@ttu.edu



Economics



Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/26/2017



Rugby Fields at Urbanovsky Park



