DINGUS SCHOLARSHIP- APPLY TODAY!



The Dingus Scholarship is open to ALL students majoring in Law, Mass Communications, History, Political Science, or CMLL.

Deadline: Friday, March 3, 2017 by 5:00 PM



Applicants should:

-have a deep interest in international relations and be able to demonstrate some type of involvement or tangible contribution to this area of activity;

-agree with the philosophical ideals of the United Nations;

-have a financial need.



To apply, students must provide the following information:

THERE IS NO FORMAL APPLICATION TO COMPLETE! Applicants should organize and submit the information listed below to:

Office of International Affairs

Attn: Kelley Coleman

Director, International Operations and Outreach

MS5004

kelley.coleman@ttu.edu

-transcripts;

-three letters of recommendation;

-a typed statement discussing the student's interest in international affairs and the United Nations;

-career objectives;

-a cover sheet listing the student's name, address, telephone number, email, R#, and major field of study.



Awards up to $1,000 and several lesser ones available.





For additional information, contact: Office of International Affairs @ 806-742-3667 *Kelley Coleman or email: kelley.coleman@ttu.edu