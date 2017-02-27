Tech Council on Family Relations is holding a Bundt Cake Raffle Sale! Starting this week, February 27, 28 and March 1st we will be in the free speech area selling Bundt Cakes for $5, and with the purchase of a bundt cake you get entered into a raffle where the winners will win either a $50 Campis's Voucher, $18 Movie Gift Card or $15 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card. Come join us this week, we look forward to seeing you!

All proceeds from this event will go to Tech Council on Family Relations to assist them in funding future endeavors.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.