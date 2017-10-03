TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Bio-Rad Single-Cell Isolator Instrument Demonstration
Single-Cell RNA-Seq allows researchers to go beyond the bulk averages of traditional RNA-Seq methods to differentiate individual cells in heterogenous populations, providing a higher resolution of cellular differences to facilitate access to cell function, disease progression and identification of therapeutic targets in research.

All faculty are invited

Bio-Rad Single-Cell Isolator Demonstration
Friday, March 10, 2017
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Experimental Sciences Building, Room 120

For more information contact Rao Kottapalli at rao.kottapalli@ttu.edu

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/biotechnologyandgenomics/Documents/Rao_TTU-ddSEQ-flyer_03_10_17.pdf
Posted:
2/28/2017

Originator:
Beatrice Perez

Email:
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics

Event Information
Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 3/10/2017

Location:
Experimental Sciences Building, Room #120

Categories