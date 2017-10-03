|
Single-Cell RNA-Seq allows researchers to go beyond the bulk averages of traditional RNA-Seq methods to differentiate individual cells in heterogenous populations, providing a higher resolution of cellular differences to facilitate access to cell function, disease progression and identification of therapeutic targets in research.
All faculty are invited
Bio-Rad Single-Cell Isolator Demonstration
Friday, March 10, 2017
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Experimental Sciences Building, Room 120
For more information contact Rao Kottapalli at rao.kottapalli@ttu.edu
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/biotechnologyandgenomics/Documents/Rao_TTU-ddSEQ-flyer_03_10_17.pdf
3/3/2017
Beatrice Perez
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu
Center for BioTechnology Genomics
