Single-Cell RNA-Seq allows researchers to go beyond the bulk averages of traditional RNA-Seq methods to differentiate individual cells in heterogenous populations, providing a higher resolution of cellular differences to facilitate access to cell function, disease progression and identification of therapeutic targets in research.



All faculty are invited



Bio-Rad Single-Cell Isolator Demonstration

Friday, March 10, 2017

9:30 am - 11:00 am

Experimental Sciences Building, Room 120



For more information contact Rao Kottapalli at rao.kottapalli@ttu.edu



http://www.depts.ttu.edu/biotechnologyandgenomics/Documents/Rao_TTU-ddSEQ-flyer_03_10_17.pdf

Posted:

3/3/2017



Originator:

Beatrice Perez



Email:

beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for BioTechnology Genomics



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 3/10/2017



Location:

Experimental Sciences Building, Room #120



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

