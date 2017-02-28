|
Check out all of the amazing things that are happening with different student organizations within the Texas Tech community. There are plenty of opportunities in this week's newsletter; Arbor Day registration is open, Red to Black will be having America Saves Week, and finally see who in the Lubbock Community needs volunteers. The Student Weekly Newsletter also includes announcements, events and opportunities that are going on and off campus. http://bit.ly/SOWfeb24
|Posted:
2/28/2017
Originator:
Gary Mccrory
Email:
gary.mccrory@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
