PLOT SUMMARY: Mathilda is Marilyn, mother of Adam during the day and prostitute at night. She is ready for any sacrifice to raise her child...

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2581360/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2581360/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 Posted:

2/27/2017



Originator:

Mariah Contreras



Email:

mariah.c.contreras@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:15 PM

Event Date: 2/27/2017



Location:

English & Philosophy 106



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment