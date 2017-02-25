TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Math in Seville Summer Courses
Take your math courses this summer in Seville, the most popular study abroad destination! We are offering Math 2360 (Linear Algebra) and Math 3342 (Statistics for Engineers and Science Students).
The deadline to start your application is March 1st.
For more information visit:
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/math-seville.php
2/25/2017

Lourdes Juan

lourdes.juan@ttu.edu

Mathematics and Statistics


