Beginning Philosophy is being taught Summer II at the Texas Tech Seville Center by Dr. Jonathan Eric Dorsey. For students already studying at the Seville Center Summer II, the course can be an easy way to fulfill two requirements simultaneously: the Language, Philosophy, and Culture requirement and the Multicultural requirement. For those not already planning to study at the Seville Center Summer II, change your plans -- fulfill these two requirements while learning what philosophy is all about and while getting invaluable study abroad experience!

Applications must be made immediately.

Contact Dr. Jonathan Eric Dorsey with questions: j.dorsey@ttu.edu

To apply click here

Posted:

2/27/2017



Originator:

Jonathan Dorsey



Email:

j.dorsey@ttu.edu



Department:

Philosophy





Categories

Academic

