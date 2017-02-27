Did you Graduate from an All-Female High School in Texas?

Did you Graduate from a Young Women’s Leadership Academy or any All-Female High Schools in Texas?

We need you!



We are looking for you! Any females who graduated from a single-sex high school in Texas and who are currently students at Texas Tech University to voluntarily participate in a research study. We would like for you to participate in a 45 to 60 minute individual interview to discuss your transitions from high school to Texas Tech. Your experiences are extremely valuable to the colleges and the high schools you attended. In order to participate you must:



• Currently a student at Texas Tech University

• Be a female graduate of a Texas single-sex high school

• Be between the ages of 18 and 25



In this study, We are interested in your experiences as you transitioned from single-sex high school to college life. As counselor educators, we want to know, from your descriptions, what programs can be implemented to ease future students' transitions. We are also interested in your peer relationships, social supports, self-care, and wellness that may have affected your transition to college.



This research study has been approved by the Texas Tech Institutional Review Board. This board protects the rights of individuals who participate in research. You can ask questions of them at 806-742-2064 or email them at hrpp@ttu.edu. This study is being supervised by Dr. Charles Crews, PhD in the Texas Tech University College of Education. He can be reached at 834-4149 or charles.crews@ttu.edu.



Thank you for your consideration.

2/27/2017



Cody Dickson



cody.dickson@ttu.edu



N/A





