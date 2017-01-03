1 Million Cups is a free national program designed to educate, engage, and connect entrepreneurs. The organizers, along with the Innovation Hub and local coffee shops, are proud to be able to get together once each month and connect local entrepreneurs, business people, students, and community members. Our next meeting is scheduled for March 1st at 9:00AM with free coffee and free parking at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park, 3911 4th street.



Please come out and join us for a cup of coffee from Yellow House and presentations from Marker Ink, a TTU student company, and Caprock Custom Applications, a local custom software development company. Each presenter gets 6 minutes to share their story and a little about what they do, then the audience gets 20 minutes to provide feedback, ask questions, and basically visit with a fellow entrepreneur.



Learn more, follow, or sign up to present by visiting our website http://www.1millioncups.com/lubbock