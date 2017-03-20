This study is an online survey-type project to study the effect of emotional expressions through facial and/or body language manipulations on the perceived actual weight of others. The experiment employs two conditions. The participants will be randomly assigned to one of the conditions when they start the experiment. In the first condition, 21 different photographs of the same model will be shown to the participants. The photographs of the model will show different emotional expressions (sad/distressed, neutral, happy/energetic) at three levels of intensity each, and with a variety of three different poses (neutral, somewhat novel, very novel). The participants will be asked to give their estimate of the model's weight in each picture. To make that judgement, the neutral-expressionless picture will serve as a standard reference on each trial. This condition will require 21 judgements to be made.

In the second condition, participants will be asked to "guess the weight" (in pounds) of several different models as they show 7 different facial emotions (happy, sad, disgusted, neutral, angry, fear and surprise). This condition will require 35 judgements to be made.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

