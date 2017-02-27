Join us for this educational research to better understand the bird community on campus.



Texas Tech is home to native and invasive bird species and we want to learn how they interact with other species when building their nests.



If you see a nest on campus:

· pin your location,

· mark it on a map,

· or send me a description as to where it is



by email (erin.stukenholtz@ttu.edu) or by Facebook (Texas Tech birds).



If you can send me more information about the nest (i.e. species, in a tree or on a building, eggs or fledglings present, etc.) that would be GREAT!



Our main focus is pigeons, so if you can tell me where you see the most pigeon nests, we can get an idea what time of year they prefer to breed.





Please, do not get too close or damage any nests, or climb trees or buildings to look for nests.



If you have any questions, please contact me at erin.stukenholtz@ttu.edu.