Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance presents Clybourne Park, March 2-5 on the Maedgen Mainstage, located at 2812 18th Street between Boston and Flint Avenues. Curtain times for the 2016-2017 Mainstage Theatre season are 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Clybourne Park is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Bruce Norris, which examines the way in which we interact in today's global village. The harrowing circumstances of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking drama A Raisin in the Sun examines the lives of a black family moving into a predominantly white Chicago neighborhood. Fifty years later, Bruce Norris chooses to take this same history and reverse it in his play Clybourne Park, using the same neighborhood that is now predominantly black and gentrified by a new white elite.

When asked about why he was excited to bring Clybourne Park to the Maegden Mainstage, director DeRon Williams said, “As we witness in today¹s socio-political climate, Clybourne Park perfectly conveys our inability to discuss race and class. Specifically, in this play, these subjects are presented in an exciting, comical, satirical, and dramatic fashion, which, I believe, audiences will find both alarming and refreshing. Most importantly, I hope this production will invigorate profound dialogue about our changing neighborhoods, both locally and worldwide.”

Tickets for Clybourne Park are $18 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech Students. For more information please call the Maedgen Theatre box office at (806) 742-3603.

Lubbock Community Theatre and the TTU School of Theatre & Dance collaborate to offer a unique opportunity to see these plays together as they form a perspective one on the other.

Two shows for the price of one: purchase a ticket to see LCT’s A Raisin in the Sun and get free admission to see Clybourne Park at the Maedgen Theatre. Bring your ticket receipt from Raisin with you for free entry to Clybourne Park and take advantage of this unique theatrical opportunity.

A Raisin in the Sun at Lubbock Community Theatre performs February 17-19, 24-26, and March 3-5. Reserve seats for A Raisin in the Sun by calling (806) 749-2416 or online at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org

The audience is invited to attend a talkback session with the directors of both A Raisin in the Sun and Clybourne Park and cast immediately following the Thursday, March 2 performance of Clybourne Park.