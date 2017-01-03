Brief overview of duties includes,



Administrative Duties:

- Maintain regular office hours / serve as customer service representative.

- Assist in the planning and presentation of the regularly scheduled program meetings, such as Spring General Session.

- Ensure the compliance of clubs with Sport Club policies and procedures including collection of all paperwork.

-ETC.





Specialized Duties:

- Assist in the implementation and maintenance of an administrative incentive program for better distribution of program funds.

- Uphold risk management program for Sport Club events, fundraisers, community outreach, etc. that use Texas Tech Recreational Sports facilities.

- Contribute to the better use of Sport Club storage space, facility distribution.

- Produce ideas and productive approaches to enhance the marketing and advertisement of clubs and the program as a whole.





On-Site Event Management Duties:

- Must attend all home matches or meets as assigned to serve as “Event Manager” and assist with any Game Management concerns.

- Must have the Visiting Team sign the “Visitor Informed Consent” as well as explain it to them thoroughly.

- Establish welcoming atmosphere for home and visiting team as well as Athletic Trainer



You may find the full list of Administrative, Specialized, and On-Site Event Management Duties on our application.



Deadline for Application is March 22nd at Midnight. Interviews will be scheduled the week of March 27th. The position will start April 2nd.



Please apply through Org-sync in the link below,