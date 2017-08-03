Please join us 12:30pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Room 201 of the English Building for the Literature, Social Justice and Environment (LSJE) Lunchtime Speaker Series.s will discussand doctoral studentwill presentAll are welcome to attend.





Check out our line-up of Lunchtime speakers, and be certain to mark your calendars for the LSJE Spring Roundtable "You Can't Drink Oil: Social Justice, Native Lands, Standing Rock" at 7pm on April 19th featuring Barry Lopez, Toni Jensen, and Alex Pearl. As Always, these events are free and open to the entire TTU community.





March 8th Dr. Yuan Shu: "Empire, Ecosystem Theory, and the Eco-Poetics of the Transpacific" and Chen Chen:"Political Ecology, Racialized Humor, and Asian American Poetry of Subversion"



April 5th Dr. Michael Borshuk: "From Creative Music to New Formations: On Black Music and Models of Political Engagement" and Taryn Gilbert: "Bessie Smith and Nina Simone's Revolutionary Blues: Female Voices, Female Power within Black Politics"





April 19th LSJE Spring Roundtable in conjunction with the Sowell Conference presents "You Can't Drink Oil: Social Justice, Native Lands, Standing Rock" featuring Barry Lopez, Toni Jensen, and Alex Pearl