The Cooking & Baking club is intended for all participants to learn how to make delicious foods. After we are finished cooking, we get to eat the food we prepared! The meeting is from 9am to 2pm this Friday, 03/03/2017. We will be meeting in the Human Science building in room 286. Participants in this meeting do not have to stay the whole time and can come and go as they please. This Friday, we are having a basic cooking class at 9am and 11am. Come join us to expand your knowledge about cooking!

RSVP with Erik Hendly at erik.hendley@ttu.edu

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.