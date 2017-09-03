Stressed out? Join the ladies of Lambda Theta Alpha at the REC for Hip Hop Yoga class from 6:45-7:45pm:) Get a chance to meet the sisters and get a chance to destress!



2/27/2017



Karen Urbano



karen.urbano@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:45 PM - 7:45 PM

Event Date: 3/9/2017



REC 121



Student Organization

