Dr. Morgan's Forensic and Correctional Psychology Research Lab is currently accepting students willing to work 10 hours a week (3 hours of PSY 4000 credit) for the Fall 2017 – Spring 2018 semesters. Lab work may involve data collection, library searches, preparing research materials, running subjects for experiments, and data entry. We are looking for students who are dependable, responsible, and interested in participating in and learning about research.

Competitive applicants will have an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher and a strong interest in research and attending graduate school. Furthermore, completion of a course in Research Methods and a major in Psychology is preferred but not required. Students from all academic standings (e.g., freshman through senior) will be considered.

All interested students should email lab manager Stephanie Van Horn at stephanie.van-horn@ttu.edu to request an application. Applications are due by 5pm on Friday March 10th.

In addition, feel free to look at the lab website for more detailed information about the lab (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/robertmorgan/researchlab/) or email Stephanie Van Horn.