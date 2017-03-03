The March edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-march-2017.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

AFISM Class Schedule for March

Finance Resources available on AFISM Website

Cognos Report of the Month - FI311 Food and Entertainment Report

The Question? Can I add more tabs to my Available Budget tab?

Class Spotlight: Finance Reporting Basics

