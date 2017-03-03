TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's Newsletter is Published

The March edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-march-2017.pdf  

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

  • AFISM Class Schedule for March
  • Finance Resources available on AFISM Website
  • Cognos Report of the Month - FI311 Food and Entertainment Report
  • The Question?  Can I add more tabs to my Available Budget tab?
  • Class Spotlight: Finance Reporting Basics

Link to AFISM Website:  http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism 

Link to AFISM Training Website:  http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training     

 
3/3/2017

Jill Lindsey

jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


