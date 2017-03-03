The March edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-march-2017.pdf
Some of what you will find in this issue includes:
- AFISM Class Schedule for March
- Finance Resources available on AFISM Website
- Cognos Report of the Month - FI311 Food and Entertainment Report
- The Question? Can I add more tabs to my Available Budget tab?
- Class Spotlight: Finance Reporting Basics
Link to AFISM Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism
Link to AFISM Training Website: http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training