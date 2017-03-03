Widely acknowledged as one of the leading American composers of concert music, University of Michigan professor of composition Michael Daugherty recently took home three GRAMMY Awards for an album titled "Tales of Hemingway," featuring some of his recent compositions. He will be visiting the TTU School of Music this Friday for three very special events.

First, he'll be rehearsing one of the University Bands as they prepare one of his compositions titled Alligator Alley for their concert on Sunday, March 5. Then, he'll be speaking to a group of conducting students in an intimate Q&A-styled seminar.

Finally, at 4:00pm in room 209 of the School of Music he'll be offering a composition seminar that will be OPEN to any and all interested students and faculty. Don't miss your chance to meet one of the most frequently-programmed and successful composers in the country!