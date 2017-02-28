CISER is building a tutoring program to provide STEM, reading, writing, and history tutoring to middle school students. Times are mostly weekdays 3:30-5PM. Activities range from 1-on-1 tutoring with struggling students to leading groups of advanced students through exciting science projects. This is a great opportunity to gain teaching experience, volunteer hours for student organizations, start networking for a teaching career and give back to young students. Texas Tech volunteers must attend a Tutoring Workshop (date TBA) and will be reimbursed for gas money or provided transportation to and from the middle school. Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ciser/online-forms/tutoring-sign-up/index.php for more details and to apply.