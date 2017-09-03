

Global Perspectives Film Series featuring Wonder Women! on Thursday, March 9, 2017



The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.



Free snacks will be provided!



Wonder Women! This film is being screened in commemoration of Women's History Month. Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017

Time: 12:00 noon

Location: ACB 240



Wonder Women! The Untold Story of American Superheroines offers a nuanced critique of gender and heroism in popular culture. From the birth of the 1940s comic book heroine to the blockbusters of today, Wonder Women! looks at how popular representations of powerful women often reflect society’s anxieties about strong and healthy women. Wonder Women! reveals the complicated negotiations girls and women face as they attempt to achieve confidence, strength, and agency in a society often at odds with those goals.



Wonder Women! goes behind the scenes with Lynda Carter, Lindsay Wagner, comic writers and artists, and real-life superheroines such as Gloria Steinem, Kathleen Hanna, and others, who offer an enlightening and entertaining counterpoint to the male-dominated superhero genre.



This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.



This film will be screened at the Lubbock campus only but may be checked out for viewing by faculty, staff, and students at our other TTUHSC campuses.



For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/globalhealth/movieseries.aspx.

2/28/2017



Originator:

Julie Eoff



Email:

julie.eoff@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/9/2017



Location:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th St) Academic Classroom Building Room 240



