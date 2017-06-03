Tech Trio will be meeting TODAY!
Holden Hall
Room 233
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Free Pizza and Drinks will be provided!
Tech Trio is a new student organization which mission is to create a network to enhance the social, cultural, and educational experiences for all students. Provide opportunities for students to gain leadership experience, professional growth, and perform community service.
Interested in leadership? Open leadership positions:
Student Organization Representative (SOR)
Election Committee and Chair
Community Service Committee
Historian Committee and Chair
More information will be provided at the meeting.
Questions? Contact Kimberly Morales: kimberly.morales@ttu.edu
