Out of Order Film Showing Tuesday, March 21 - 7:00 p.m. - Red Raider Lounge, SUB

In this groundbreaking feature documentary, the complex and painful struggles faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer faith leaders take center stage as they confront entrenched bigotry and work to build loving support within their churches. "Absolutely riveting and deeply moving." Elizabeth C. Jones, Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker

Free admission.

Questions: Tuesday, March 21 - 7:00 p.m. - Red Raider Lounge, SUBIn this groundbreaking feature documentary, the complex and painful struggles faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer faith leaders take center stage as they confront entrenched bigotry and work to build loving support within their churches. "Absolutely riveting and deeply moving." Elizabeth C. Jones, Emmy Award Winning FilmmakerFree admission.Questions: www.lgbtqia.ttu.edu Posted:

3/6/2017



Originator:

Jody Randall



Email:

jody.randall@ttu.edu



Department:

Campus Life



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 3/21/2017



Location:

Red Raider Lounge, Student Union Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

