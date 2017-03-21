|
Out of Order Film Showing
Tuesday, March 21 - 7:00 p.m. - Red Raider Lounge, SUB
In this groundbreaking feature documentary, the complex and painful struggles faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer faith leaders take center stage as they confront entrenched bigotry and work to build loving support within their churches. "Absolutely riveting and deeply moving." Elizabeth C. Jones, Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker
Free admission.
Questions: www.lgbtqia.ttu.edu
|Posted:
3/6/2017
Originator:
Jody Randall
Email:
jody.randall@ttu.edu
Department:
Campus Life
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 3/21/2017
Location:
Red Raider Lounge, Student Union Building
