Groundbreaking "Out of Order" Documentary

Out of Order  Film Showing

Tuesday, March 21 - 7:00 p.m. - Red Raider Lounge, SUB 

In this groundbreaking feature documentary, the complex and painful struggles faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer faith leaders take center stage as they confront entrenched bigotry and work to build loving support within their churches. "Absolutely riveting and deeply moving." Elizabeth C. Jones, Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker 

Free admission.

Questions: www.lgbtqia.ttu.edu
3/6/2017

Jody Randall

jody.randall@ttu.edu

Campus Life

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 3/21/2017

Red Raider Lounge, Student Union Building

