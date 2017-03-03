"It is powerful when all streams of the church come together in an act of unity to worship and pray...that's the heart behind Worship Night In America," Tomlin said. "I pray these nights are filled with revival and restoration as we all join together proclaiming one name.

Tomlin's 11th studio album Never Lose Sight recently released, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart. The album features the RIAA Gold Certified single "Good Good Father." Last month, Tomlin was honored as the fourth recipient of the SoundExchange Digital Radio Award, recognizing more than 1 billion digital radio plays.

The tour makes its stop in Lubbock on Tuesday, April 25th. Tickets are on sale NOW and they are priced at $20.00, $25.00, $34.75, $45.75, and $79.25. Prices include service charges. Tickets are available at all Lubbock-area Select-A-Seat outlets, by phone at 806-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com.