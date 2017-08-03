Even if we as faculty are not necessarily adept at communicating visually, usage data on today’s more popular smartphone apps (e.g. Instagram and Facebook) suggests that our students are.

Please join The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center and the Communication Training Center for an interactive workshop featuring photographer and faculty member Martin Springborg, who will address visual literacy as it pertains to creating effective presentations. The main goals of this workshop are to improve our students’ understanding and use of in-class visual communication, and to better our own visual modes of communication (i.e. presentations) through learning some basic design elements that apply to images and sequencing. Faculty from all disciplines should come prepared to work on a class presentation they would like to make more visual.



Martin Springborg is a faculty member in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system, where he teaches photography and art history. His current photographic work is focused on teaching and learning in higher education. Samples from his project Teaching and Learning can be viewed at www.springborgphoto.com. His other research interests include assessment methods in higher education Arts disciplines.

